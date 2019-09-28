JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Would you or someone you know be interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in James City County?

Social Services is offering training that will give families the information they need to make an informed decision about whether fostering or adopting is the right choice for them.

All those who are interested should attend the Parent Resources for Information Development and Education (PRIDE) pre-service training. The Commonwealth of Virginia requires completion of pre-service training as part of the application and approval process.

The training includes six weeknight sessions scheduled between Oct. 3 and Nov. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the James City County Human Services Center.

Topics covered include an overview of the child welfare system, the impact of abuse and neglect, connecting with birth families, behavior challenges and management and more.



Pre-registration is required, call 757-259-3120 or email claudette.blue@jamescitycountyva.gov.

