Sound of gunfire leads Virginia Beach police to man with gunshot wound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police found a shooting victim early Monday morning after hearing a gun go off at the Oceanfront.

Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. They looked around the 300 block of 22nd Street and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Emergency teams rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to piece together how the man was shot. No other details have been released at this time.