Sound of gunfire leads Virginia Beach police to man with gunshot wound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police found a shooting victim early Monday morning after hearing a gun go off at the Oceanfront.
Officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots just after 2:30 a.m. Monday. They looked around the 300 block of 22nd Street and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Emergency teams rushed him to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are still trying to piece together how the man was shot. No other details have been released at this time.
If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).