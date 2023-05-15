South Hampton Road's YMCA receives $215,000 grant for new water safety program

The Safety Around Water Program will guarantee more than 2,200 kids across the region will get to learn how to swim.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is committing to saving lives of children through its new Safety Around Water Program.

In an area surrounded with water, it's imperative that children know how to swim, as it's a skill that could save their lives, the organization stressed in an announcement about the program.

However, many kids in the area don't know how to swim.

POOLCORP has come forward and given the South Hampton Roads YMCA a $215,400 grant to provide the Safety Around the Water program to over 2,000 kids. They are also providing funding to certify a hundred lifeguards through the Y's training program.

"Splash of Joy's donation to the Y is a vital step in increasing access to water safety programs for families in our community," said Joy Thomen, Vice President of Aquatics Experience. "By working together, we can prevent drowning and keep our children safe."

According to the CDC, water safety programs are reported to reduce the likelihood of drowning in children by more than 80%.