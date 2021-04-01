SPECIAL ELECTION: Voters will decide 90th District House seat Tuesday

The elections for the 90th district is being held on Jan. 5, and it includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two special elections for the Virginia House of Delegates seats are set for Tuesday.

One of them calls on voters here in Hampton Roads.

Former Delegate Joe Lindsey stepped down to become a Norfolk District Court Judge. That means the 90th district is up for grabs, including parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Current Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves is running as the Democrat, hoping to keep the district’s seat blue.

Graves said she is a proven leader with a mission to love, lead and inspire with integrity and authenticity. She’ll be up against political newcomer, Republican Sylvia Bryant.

Bryant said, as delegate she plans to champion COVID-19 business recovery solutions by opposing tax increases and cutting burdensome regulations to safely reopen Virginia’s economy.

Historically, the district leans heavily democratic – the party has held the seat since 1982.