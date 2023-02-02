Coast Guard holds what's expected to be final Spirit of Norfolk hearing

For about a week, The Coast Guard has held public hearings into the Spirit of Norfolk fire.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, in what was expected to be the last day of public hearings on the fire that destroyed the Spirit of Norfolk, Capt. Samson Stevens gave his testimony.

The former Coast Guard Commander of Sector Virginia told the investigation panel more about the firefighting efforts at Naval Station Norfolk before cres extinguished the flames.

Stevens said his first priority upon arriving at the scene last June was the safety of the passengers.

"That could have been one of the port’s worst nightmares," he said.

But all 106 passengers made it off the boat safely.

“Everyone walked off fine. There were no tears, no smoke inhalation.”

Two crew members remained on the Spirit of Norfolk as it was towed to Naval Station Norfolk, and they safely got off the vessel as firefighting efforts began.

Stevens said things became chaotic as he was being briefed by Captain Jennifer Stockwell, who was then deputy commander.

There was a near miss of a firefighter, who had reached a door and was knocked over by water before a reflash happened. That's when fire spreads quickly by means of a flame front.

The close call pushed leaders to continue firefighting efforts from outside of the ship. Stevens said they also questioned the vessel’s stability and had concerns about the Spirit of Norfolk sinking as they learned water started to flow into the ship.

“She pivoted to the starboard and then came back to the port, suggesting that there had been a great deal of water that had been released creating a stability issue,” he said.

Stevens said moving into June 10, things started looking up. They were certain they'd overhauled the fire. And on the morning of June 11, they towed the ship.

Thursday's hearing ended around 1 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard could meet again Friday, if they deem it necessary.