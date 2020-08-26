St. Paul's public housing residents hold protest at Norfolk City Hall

NORFOLK, Va. — Public housing residents in the St. Paul's neighborhood of Norfolk rallied outside City Hall on Wednesday to demand certain protections before the city starts redeveloping their community.
Last year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Norfolk’s Housing Authority a $30 million grant towards redeveloping the St. Paul's Quadrant. That area includes Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square.
The plan is to build mixed-income apartments in that part of Norfolk to replace some of the existing public housing units. Demolition and resident relocation have been delayed until this fall.
City leaders did save a third of the public housing units that were supposed to be demolished in order to ensure that low-income residents still have a place to stay. They've also said existing residents will be given housing vouchers, placed in other housing units, and some will be allowed to move into the new mixed-income units.
Residents and some advocacy groups have pushed back against the plan by suing the city, claiming that they're unfairly targeting poor, black families. They also claim that the redevelopment project would force many residents out of their community.
Now, they're calling on Mayor Kenny Alexander to build replacement units before demolishing existing homes.
In a letter to the mayor, they also demanded that a replacement housing unit be offered to each home that is demolished to maintain housing during the redevelopment process.
The neighborhood recently became a food desert after losing the Save A Lot grocery store, which took away access to the only nearby source of available fresh produce.