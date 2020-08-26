St. Paul's public housing residents hold protest at Norfolk City Hall

St. Paul's residents are demanding that the mayor build replacement units for them before demolishing their homes and redeveloping the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Public housing residents in the St. Paul's neighborhood of Norfolk rallied outside City Hall on Wednesday to demand certain protections before the city starts redeveloping their community.

Last year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Norfolk’s Housing Authority a $30 million grant towards redeveloping the St. Paul's Quadrant. That area includes Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square.

The plan is to build mixed-income apartments in that part of Norfolk to replace some of the existing public housing units. Demolition and resident relocation have been delayed until this fall.

City leaders did save a third of the public housing units that were supposed to be demolished in order to ensure that low-income residents still have a place to stay. They've also said existing residents will be given housing vouchers, placed in other housing units, and some will be allowed to move into the new mixed-income units.

Residents and some advocacy groups have pushed back against the plan by suing the city, claiming that they're unfairly targeting poor, black families. They also claim that the redevelopment project would force many residents out of their community.

The St Paul’s project has been in progress for almost 10 years. It would build new mixed-use housing near downtown where a lot of the city’s public housing residents live.



Now, they're calling on Mayor Kenny Alexander to build replacement units before demolishing existing homes.

In a letter to the mayor, they also demanded that a replacement housing unit be offered to each home that is demolished to maintain housing during the redevelopment process.