Staffing shortages impact urgent care centers, forcing some to change hours

Some Hampton Roads urgent care facilities are reorganizing their hours due to staffing shortages.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

The need for workers is impacting every industry. Now, some medical professionals are feeling the need to make changes due to staffing shortages.

The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters announced they had to cut back hours at an urgent care center in Newport News. Hospital officials said the Tech Center in Newport News will temporarily open two hours later and close an hour earlier because of a staffing shortage.

On the hospital's website, it shows that wait times are longer than usual at CHKD urgent cares due to an increase in viral illnesses, including COVID-19.



CHKD isn't the only facility seeing staffing shortages. Velocity Urgent Care said they are looking for qualified employees too and that shortages are happening nationwide.

“The answer is yes. We’re all experiencing some level of staffing shortages. Specifically for us, it’s radiology technologists. It’s a national shortage," said Velocity Urgent Care Chief Executive Officer Barbara Smith.

Smith said they are partnering with local colleges to try and attract new employees.

“So, that if you have a front office specialist who might want to become a certified [medical assistant], we are working on programs that we can support that and provide them with some tuition support," said Smith.

Smith said healthcare providers are heroes and their services are in high demand.

“We really appreciate all the work that they do and all the care and give to our patients, and I’m sure that CHKD feels the same way about their employees and the care that they’re providing," said Smith.

CHKD officials said the temporary change to its hours is only impacting the urgent care at the Tech Center in Newport News. The other centers have normal business hours.

Smith said the staffing shortages are most likely due to the long work hours because of the COVID-19 impact and people switching careers.