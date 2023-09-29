State Democratic candidates discuss gun violence at campaign event

As many cities in Hampton Roads see an uptick in gun violence, some Democratic state candidates are bringing that issue front and center in their campaigns.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, Democratic candidates in Virginia discussed gun violence and their solutions to stop it.

The Virginia Beach campaign event comes as the state is just a week into early voting ahead of the November 7th election.

"One of the most plaguing issues in our community is gun violence," said Democrat Michael Feggans, who is running against Republican Incumbent Karen Greenhalgh for HD-97.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords joined State Senator Aaron Rouse, Former Delegate Alex Askew and Michael Feggans Friday afternoon to encourage people to vote.

"Make sure we flip the House of Delegates and secure the Senate," Feggans said.

Giffords, a survivor of a mass shooting herself, is campaigning with candidates she calls "gun safety champions."

"I struggle to speak but I have not lost my voice, American needs all of us to speak out," said Giffords.

Candidate and former Delegate Alex Askew who is running unopposed for District 95, says he wants to fight to ban assault weapons.

"Gun laws affect us every day, in our churches, in our communities," he said. "It shouldn’t be just as easy as it is to get a candy bar as to get a weapon, right? We need to continue to pass some of these laws and expand these background checks, some of these loopholes, so these guns don’t get in the hands of the wrong people."

Askew, Feggans and Rouse say they support laws like expanding background checks.

"Close loopholes, red flag laws," said Rouse.

"We need to make sure that we’re working even more on our red flag laws there’s so much that we can do," agreed Feggans.

In statements from Rouse’s and Feggans opponents, Republicans Kevin Adams and Delegate Karen Greenhalgh respectively, they say they support enforcing the laws that are already on the books.

“Gun crime is a serious challenge to our communities. I’m running for State Senate to enforce the laws that Virginia has on the books to keep Virginians safe. That is why I have been endorsed by multiple law enforcement organizations, including the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association. I am also running to increase penalties for gang related crimes, unlike my opponent who voted against increasing penalties for gang related crimes, including gun crimes.” -Kevin Adams

"Keeping our communities safe begins with enforcing the laws that are on our books and making sure that we keep violent criminals behind bars. In the House of Delegates, I voted to repeal soft on crime policies that my opponent supports. I also voted to increase funding for Law Enforcement Officers, including pay raises, to help keep our communities safe.” -Del. Karen Greenhalgh.

Rouse’s Republican opponent Kevin Adams plans to attend FilFest at Mount Trashmore this weekend and campaign with Congressman Rob Whittman and Senator Bill DeSteph October 10th.