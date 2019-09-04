The Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle accident that shut down an exit ramp on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at the 261mm (Hampton Roads Center Parkway).

A tractor-trailer was trying to exit on the ramp and pull off to the shoulder. Due to the soft shoulder, the tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Currently, the exit ramp is shut down and troopers are on scene investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.