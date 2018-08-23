ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police are on scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer and an SUV Thursday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

The crash is said to have occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Route 460 in Zuni, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Southampton County deputies are on scene. Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

The call came in with injuries and all lanes of traffic blocked, Anaya said.

Previously:

Route 460 is closed in both directions near Zuni due to an overturned tractor trailer, according to VDOT.

Rt 460 closed in both directions near Zuni due to overturned tractor trailer #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) August 23, 2018

