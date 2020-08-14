Man killed after tractor trailer hits truck pulled over on side of I-64 in James City County

The driver of a tractor trailer lost control and hit a 63-year-old man that had pulled over on the side of the interstate. The man died. The driver was charged.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have released more information on a crash in James City County killed a 63-year-old man Thursday night.

State troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash scene at 8:56 p.m. on I-64 westbound. The crash happened near mile marker 255.

Investigators learned a Dodge Ram 3500 was driving on the interstate and had to pull over after becoming disabled. The 63-year-old driver was outside of the truck when a Freightliner tractor trailer lost control, ran off the road and hit the Dodge Ram along with its driver.

The tractor trailer struck a tree before stopping in a grassy area. Police pronounced the 63-year-old man dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, whose injuries weren't serious, was charged with reckless driving.

Police say speed didn't contribute to the crash.