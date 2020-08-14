Man killed after tractor trailer hits truck pulled over on side of I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have released more information on a crash in James City County killed a 63-year-old man Thursday night.
State troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash scene at 8:56 p.m. on I-64 westbound. The crash happened near mile marker 255.
Investigators learned a Dodge Ram 3500 was driving on the interstate and had to pull over after becoming disabled. The 63-year-old driver was outside of the truck when a Freightliner tractor trailer lost control, ran off the road and hit the Dodge Ram along with its driver.
The tractor trailer struck a tree before stopping in a grassy area. Police pronounced the 63-year-old man dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, whose injuries weren't serious, was charged with reckless driving.
Police say speed didn't contribute to the crash.
Authorities aren't releasing the name of the 63-year-old man until next of kin is notified. No other details have been released at this time.