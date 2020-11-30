State police release type of plane involved in deadly Middlesex crash

The FAA says the type of plane that crashed was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35. The medical examiner's office hasn't released the identity of the pilot who died.

DELTAVILLE, Va. — State police have released new details on a plane crash in Middlesex County last week where the pilot was killed.

Authorities now know the type of plane that crashed in Deltaville last Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Beechcraft Bonanza V35. State police also confirmed that there was only one person in the plane at the time of the crash: the pilot.

Right now, investigators are waiting for the medical examiner's office to release the name of the pilot.

State police said the plane crashed on North End Road into a garage-like structure, then completely caught fire.

People who saw the plane come down said it looked like the aircraft was in distress before it crashed.