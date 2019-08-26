RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Monday announced an eight-stop listening tour to hear from Virginians about the needs of workers and employers in communities throughout the Commonwealth.

The conversations will provide opportunities for workers, local leaders, and members of the business community to offer insight and provide feedback on how to best strengthen Virginia’s talent pipeline and address emerging employment challenges.

“Over the next month, I look forward to visiting every region of the Commonwealth to hear directly from the people of Virginia about the business, workforce, and education challenges they face," Northam said. "These conversations will help us better understand how we can address their needs as we work to develop policies and programs aimed at expanding economic opportunity for all Virginians.”

Listening sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

August 26 Roanoke

August 27 Harrisonburg

September 4 Danville

September 4 Warsaw

September 10 Northern Virginia

September 17 Norfolk

September 20 Richmond

September 23 Richlands

The Office of the Chief Workforce Development Advisor has created an online portal to collect input from Virginians who wish to provide feedback or ideas.

