VIRGINIA BEACH — Starting in October, the Virginia Beach courthouse is improving its security.

It’s not going to impact the courthouse staff or the general public, but it will have an impact on those who visit the courthouse on a regular basis for work or to volunteer, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The public has always had to empty their pockets and walk through the metal detector before entering the Virginia Beach Court House, while attorneys and volunteers were exempt, but all that changes on Monday.

“We trust you, but we are going to verify it on some random checks and make sure the building is as safe as we can possibly make it,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb said no specific incident led to the rule change, they are just trying to be proactive.

“Making sure we stay ahead of the curve, so we don’t have to catch up to the curve when it’s too late,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb said most security breaches are accidental.

“Sometimes folks get in a hurry, they’re last minute, they forget to take something out of their pocket. They aren’t necessarily trying to circumvent the rules, but they do come in with something they shouldn’t,” said Holcomb.

However, the fact is, an average of 2,500 visitors enter the courthouse every day, making it the busiest and most vulnerable building at the Municipal Center.

“You got folks that can come in here and their whole lives can be changed through a court hearing, through a procedure, so we just want to make sure we are on top of it and make this building as safe as we can,” said Holcomb.

The wait to get into the courthouse for the general public isn’t expected to increase too much, according to Holcomb, but as always, the sheriff’s office asks all visitors to give themselves extra time.

