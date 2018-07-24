Virginia Beach, VA (WVEC) — The City of Virginia Beach is teaming up with Sentara to provide free "Stop the Bleed" training classes.

In this class you'll learn how to stop uncontrolled bleeding in emergency situations until first responders arrive.

Every second counts when it comes to stopping a bleed. According to the American College of Surgeons, "Civilians need basic training in bleeding control principles so they are able to provide immediate, frontline aid until first responders are able to take over care of an injured person." It could mean the difference between life and death.

If you are interested in scheduling "Stop the Bleed" training for your organization or business, email vbems.stopthebleed@gmail.com. Classes last 90 minutes.

