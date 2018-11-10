HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — They're preparing for the worst but hoping for the best on the peninsula.

Newport News, Hampton, York County, and Williamsburg are all keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Florence.

Business owners are working to batten down the hatches.

In Newport News, crews are checking drainage systems, while York County is bringing in extra 9-1-1 operators tonight.

Martin Bell is the owner of Bell Isle Beach Club and Marina, and he's been in Hampton for 30-years. He's seen his share of hurricanes, and the one that sticks out the most was Hurricane Isabel.

"Scared me to death," Bell said. "I thought the roof was coming off, the place would flood, the docks coming up."

Luckily, Bell didn't lose anything. In fact, he's never lost a boat or a dock. That's because he plans ahead.

"Now we have procedures in place to make sure the docks from getting damaged," Bell said. "We make sure everything is secured so wind won't blow it away."

Hampton Roads is expecting strong winds, which is Bell's biggest concern. Hampton's already checked their ditches and drains, just as they did for Florence last month.

In Williamsburg, preparations are underway to deploy resources necessary to minimize those impacts of the weather event.

