Sweet News: Strawberry picking season has arrived in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Strawberry picking season has officially begun after an earlier start than usual this season.

Fortunately, there are plenty of local farms and produce stands across Hampton Roads to choose from if you're looking for the brightest, juiciest berries.

Even during Easter weekend, you can take the opportunity to go picking in the fields to prepare for your holiday dessert.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of some family-owned farms here in coastal Virginia that you can check out this spring:

Vaughan Farm's Produce , 1258 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, offers a 'UPick field,' as well as pre-picked quarts. They also offer sweet corn for the summer season.

Mount Pleasant Farms, 2201 Mount Pleasant Road Chesapeake, Virginia, offers pre-picked containers. They also offer other fresh produce and sweet Easter treats.

Cullipher Farm , 772 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, offers a 'UPick field,' as well as a variety of other farm activities. They also offer online ordering ahead of time if you just want to swing by!

Salem Berry Farm , 1763 Salem Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, also offers a 'UPick' field and pre-picked containers. You can bring your own bucket or buy one of theirs.

Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road Chesapeake, Virginia, is also offering 'UPick' berries and containers. They also have over 20,000 tulips each spring to pick from!

Some of these farms and their markets also have other fun spring activities for all ages. Make sure you call ahead or check their social media before you plan a strawberry-picking day since their hours can sometimes be dependent on the weather.