SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The Southampton County Health Department said a stray cat tested positive for rabies.

On July 26, the cat scratched a person in the small town of Capron. The person was told to get medical advice regarding post-exposure vaccination for rabies.

Exposure of humans to rabies occurs when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body through an open wound or mucous membrane, such as with an animal bite. An animal exposure can be a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation and complete treatment is critical.

Rabies is highly preventable if the vaccine is given early and as recommended.

Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Western Tidewater Health District, recommends that individuals who believe their pet might be rabid to contact the Southampton County Animal Control at (757) 653-2100 or the Southampton County Health Department at (757) 653-3036.

Dr. Welch also reminds residents to avoid approaching wild or stray animals.

For more information on rabies, contact the Southampton County Health Department at (757) 653-3036, Southampton County Animal Control at (757) 653-2100, or click here.