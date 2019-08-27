VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with Virginia Beach City Public Schools said they are trying out a program that allows students to skip the line at the DMV when its time to get their permit.

It’s called Secure-A-Test Program, and it's already available in Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Ocean Lakes High School is the first school in Virginia Beach implementing the program.

On Tuesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles video production crew shot a promotional video about students taking their learner's permit at school, without stopping at the DMV.



"Students are able to test in a more relaxed environment, somewhere that they are comfortable and the results for DMV is fewer customers visiting customer service centers and allows us to focus on more complex transitions," said Virginia DMV Secure-A-Test Program Manager.



Officials said since the program started in 2014, more than 5,000 students across Virginia have taken their permit test at their high school. Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hoping to offer every high school the test by the end of this school year.

RELATED: IN SESSION: 'Zero Tolerance' for violators of school bus laws in North Carolina



"I could have gotten my permit like a few months ago but my mom and I just haven't had time to go to the DMV, so when I heard about this program, we were both really excited," said high school junior, Alexia Vigneault.

Vigneault passed the test on the first try.

"I'm just so excited. It was so much relief. I was just so excited to now start driving," she said.

"I think it's really rewarding as teachers to be able and watch our students go from the classroom where we are teaching them to actually coming in here and passing the test that we are teaching," said teacher Michael Pollock.

Students do have to drop by the DMV after passing their permit test in school to get their pictures taken. It’s supposed to be quick and simple.

RELATED: IN SESSION: #clearthelists movement helps teachers stock classrooms