Study: E-Scooter injuries on the rise

Between 2014 and 2018, there was a 350 percent increase in reported e-scooter injuries sending riders to the hospital.

A new study published in JAMA Surgery found e-scooters could be hazardous to your health.

They surveyed thousands of hospital admission reports and discovered a major increase in e-scooter injuries over the past four years. People between the age of 18 to 34 years were the most injured group. Between 2014 and 2018, they saw a 350 percent increase in reported e-scooter injuries sending riders to the hospital.

The most common injuries were fractures, contusions, and abrasions and lacerations. Nearly a third of patients had head injuries. That's more than double the rate of head injuries experienced by bicyclists. A 2019 study found less than five percent of injured e-scooter riders wore a helmet.