SUFFOLK, Va. — A white horse in Suffolk that was pictured on social media sparking local controversy has been euthanized, according to the city of Suffolk.

According to city spokesperson Diana Klink, the mare was euthanized on Friday, Oct. 11. Investigations under Suffolk Animal Control and the Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office are ongoing at this time.

Police responded nearly two weeks ago after photos of an emaciated horse in Suffolk surfaced and began circulating on social media.

Officials said the horse was not being abused and was under veterinary care for a medical issue.

On Oct. 3, someone posted photos of a white horse on Buckhorn Drive and Chappell Drive on Facebook with a concern that the horse might have undergone potential abuse at the hands of its owner.

Suffolk Police posted on Facebook that the mare is under veterinary care for a medical issue, not abuse.

Suffolk Animal Control told 13News Now that the horse is not suffering and they've been aware of this horse's health issues for months.

Several concerned individuals arrived at the Suffolk ranch throughout the morning, trying to feed the horse and see if they could help.

“I couldn’t believe anyone could let an animal go like that,” said Angel Glisan. “I would rather see the horse put down than look like that. It’s just sad.”

Glisan brought treats and water, trying to feed the horse for an hour.

Susan Schmidt stopped by and said she took care of horses in upstate New York. She said she was horrified when she saw the pictures in the viral post.

“People love horses, animals in general, but horses and I think so many people are willing to pitch in and help because you know it’s just so sad to see a horse in that kind of condition,” said Susan Schmidt.