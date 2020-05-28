Suffolk: Missing teen considered endangered

Ryan King Harris, 19, was reported missing Wednesday night. Suffolk Police said he needs medicine he doesn't have with him.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said Wednesday that they are asking for the community's help to find a missing 19-year-old they consider endangered.

Police said Ryan King Harris went missing this morning, and has a medical condition that requires medicine he does not have with him.

He's considered endangered. If you see him, police said to call 911 or your local police department right away.

Harris is a black male approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, and about 134 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he went missing, he was wearing running shorts and Vibram running shoes, and a dark t-shirt. Police said he might be carrying a sleeping bag and have a red fanny pack.