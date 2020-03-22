Suffolk police investigating officer-involved shooting

The shooting occurred after police received a report of an armed domestic abduction of a woman.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police say they received a call at 7:53 p.m. Saturday about an armed domestic abduction of an adult woman.

Police were able to track down the woman’s vehicle and an officer found the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in the 500 block of East Constance Road and remained on scene.

Shortly after, police say a vehicle with the suspect and victim arrived.

A physical altercation began between the officer and suspect. The suspect disarmed the officer from his taser. Police say the suspect discharged the taser at the officer, striking him multiple times.

Police say that's when the officer shot the suspect.

The officer provided first aid until first responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital.

The suspect has serious injuries.