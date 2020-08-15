Suffolk Police rescue kayaker in distress

The man was about 250 yards from shore, clearly in distress, and without a personal flotation device.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man had to be rescued Saturday afternoon in Suffolk after his kayak capsized Saturday afternoon.

According to a city spokesperson, this situation unfolded shortly after noon when their emergency communications center received a call from someone reporting that a kayaker had apparently capsized and was in distress in the water off Sleepy Hole Park, located in the 4600 block of Sleepy Hole Road.

Suffolk Police responded with their marine unit, in which they were able to approach the man and position their vessel so they could pull the man from the water, as well as retrieving his kayak.