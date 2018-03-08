It's the summer of the lip sync.

At least it is if you work in law enforcement! The #LipSyncChallenge all began back in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip-sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge and then challenging another agency to take up the challenge.

Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Hampton are all among the local police agencies to take up the challenge, and Suffolk is the most recent to drop a track on August 3:

Suffolk PD definitely won't be the last! Portsmouth Police is getting ready to shoot their music video, and want your help. They'll be holding a pep rally on Monday, August 6. If you want to be a part of the video, just meet at the IC Norcom High School track at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, we here at 13News Now have presented for your convenience, every local Lip Sync Challenge all in one place!

Virginia Beach Police Department:

Norfolk Police Department:

Hampton Police Department:

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office:

James City County Police Department:

Chincoteague Police Department:

Norfolk Sheriff's Office:

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office:

Delmarva Now contributed to this report.

