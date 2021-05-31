Summer camp safety is top priority as many campers return for the first time since the initial threat of COVID-19

Camp SOAR says they’ll have smaller crowds with masking and social distancing, but with the same amount of fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer camp will look and feel different for the sake of safety as organizers say they plan to keep COVID-19 precautions top of mind.

Camp SOAR which stands for "Special Olympics Athletic Retreat" first started back in 2000. During one week each summer the camp provides recreational activities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 hitting last year the camp never got the chance to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Now Camp SOAR says it’s making up for loss time by welcoming its campers back this year, but on a much smaller scale. Typically in pre-COVID times, Camp Soar would host more than 300 campers throughout the week all ranging in age from 12 to 70 years old. But now camp leaders say they must readjust some things.

“We’re probably going to have about 125 campers this year and instead of being a week-long campers will choose which day they want to come so any day we’ll have 30-40 campers,” Camp SOAR leadership coordinator Grace Flanagan. “Unfortunately no hugs and high fives, but a lot of smiles.”

Also, new this year, masks are required indoors at Camp SOAR with limited gatherings, but campers are able to go maskless during outdoor activities and no vaccination is required.

“We feel like we are way over-prepared with lots of hand sanitizer, mask, and social distancing,” Flanagan said.

Health experts add along with the COVID-19 precautions there are also other summer safety tips to keep in mind too like wearing specially made long-sleeved shirts with SPF protection and more.

“Not only do they protect your camper from the sun, but they protect them from tick bites, poison ivy,” CVS MinuteClinic Nurse Practitioner Vera Rivera said.

It’s also recommended your child get a physical exam before attending summer camp or participating in a summer sport. And finally, being mindful of the potential difficulties of mask-wearing in the summer heat.

“You want to make sure your child is prepared for that with a mask that is more breathable, often cotton masks are more breathable,” Rivera said.

Camp SOAR will take place from June 7-11 at the Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, in Charlotte.