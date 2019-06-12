NORFOLK, Virginia — If you live in Ghent, you've probably driven or walked by this restaurant on 21st Street that's known for its Southern cuisine.

Supper Southern Morsels has been serving customers in and around Norfolk for five years now. Staffers announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that it won't be renewing its lease come January.

Even though the business is closing its doors in Ghent, the owners have other plans in the works.

According to their post, the owners plan to open a brand new restaurant in downtown Norfolk, open a duckpin bowling alley next to an Olde Towne Portsmouth eatery Gosport Tavern, and open a new distillery in Ghent by the end of this year.

Supper - Southern Morsels What an amazing 5 years we have had. After much deliberation and co... nversation with our wonderful and supportive landlords Claus and Robert, we have decided not to renew our lease in January. That means you have until New Year's Eve to come and visit us and enjoy the fire barrels and award winning cuisine.

