Supreme Court hears arguments for and against student loan forgiveness; Norfolk residents react

The forgiveness plan would affect 40 million Americans, including Norfolk resident Lavonne Pledger. But two groups are currently arguing against it.

NORFOLK, Va. — President Joe Biden’s Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is facing the Supreme Court this week.

Justices are looking at two different cases challenging the president’s power to clear more than $400 billion in federal student debt.

Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness and 16 million applications have been approved.

However, all of that relief is currently on hold.

One of the suits currently before the Supreme Court involves six states (Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina) that claim President Biden did not have the authority to forgive the debts in the first place.

The other case involves conservative groups that say the plan did not go through the required “comment periods” necessary for that federal action.

But a lot of people who are facing student debt say they are eager to see the plan in action.

Dozens gathered outside of the Supreme Court Tuesday morning as the Justices convened to hear each side make their case.

Despite the claims from conservative groups and those six states, Biden’s attorneys argue he does have the authority to enact the plan.

They cite the Heroes’ Act, which they say affords the president the authority to "waive or modify" federal student loan payments following emergencies, like the pandemic.

But Chief Justice John Roberts raised some questions.

"Most casual observers would say if you are going to give up that much amount of money, if you are going to affect the obligations of that many Americans, on a subject of great controversy they would think that's something for Congress to act on."

"I’m in my 30s and I have a lot of college debt, yes," he said.

Pledger said the program would bring him a lot of relief.

"Let’s get it done. This should have been a conversation we should have had 20, 30 years ago."

On the other hand, Kelly, who did not want to give her last name, said there needs to be stricter guidelines within the plan.

"To just go and do it arbitrarily say, ‘Oh, anybody can go and get forgiveness on the loans, or whatever.’ No. I don’t believe that," she said.

She has seven children, most of whom are currently paying off their own student debt.

She said there should be stipulations for who gets the help.

"Do it for people who are really trying to make a difference, you know. Do it for teachers, do it for police officers, you know, do it for the medical field."

The Supreme Court will have the ultimate say on whether Biden can wipe out student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2020.

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows a majority of Americans, 53%, back Biden's Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Plan.

The plan would cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loans for people earning less than $125,000 per year, and cancel $20,000 for Pell Grant Recipients.

The Supreme Court likely won’t announce its decision until the end of its current term, typically at the end of June or early July.