Florida condo collapse brings Maryland engineers to Surfside

Virginia Task Force 2 has also deployed members of its urban search and rescue team from Virginia Beach to Miami.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County will join the Virginia Beach-based Task Force 2 in sending reinforcements to aid the situation and rescue mission in Surfside, Florida, after a condo collapse killed at least 22 people and left more than 100 unaccounted for.

Montgomery County is sending two structural engineers to the site in partnership with The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Miami Dade Fire and Rescue, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue Service Pete Piringer tweeted. 

Virginia Task Force 2 is deploying 80 members of its urban search and rescue team, which was activated by FEMA. The last time Task Force 2 was fully activated was in 2018, for Hurricane Michael.

“We have technical rescue specialists. We have our rescue specialists who are lifting and breaking, getting through the stuff, hazmat,” said Virginia Beach Fire Chief Dave Hutcheson.

Rescue dogs are on board too.

“You will see our dogs on the pile,” Chief Hutcheson said. “They are highly trained animals, they are not really pets. They are very driven canines to try and find victims.”

