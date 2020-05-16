Suspect in custody following domestic incident in Virginia Beach

Police say no one was hurt in this incident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was taken into custody following a domestic incident in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m. that took place in the 400 block of Egret Landing.

Nearly 20 minutes later, they tweeted that a suspect was taken into custody and that no one was injured.

Authorities also noted that the parties in this incident were known to each other.