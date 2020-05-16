Suspect in custody following domestic incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was taken into custody following a domestic incident in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
Virginia Beach Police tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m. that took place in the 400 block of Egret Landing.
Nearly 20 minutes later, they tweeted that a suspect was taken into custody and that no one was injured.
Authorities also noted that the parties in this incident were known to each other.
No other details have been released at this time, including if any charges are pending.