NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) — The suspect in the death of a toddler demanded cameras not be allowed in court, or he would not come out for his preliminary hearing.

John Hardee threatened to harm deputies if he saw a camera recording when he came into a Juvenile Domestic Relations courtroom Wednesday, a judge said.

The judge ordered it out but sternly told Hardee it would never happen again and that he deserved a fair trial, but not a private one. She told the 33-year old he could face contempt of court charges in the future.

His co-defendant, Shelby Love, appeared in court emotionless. She didn't even say a word.

Both suspects had their preliminary hearing continued as both the defense and prosecution wanted to wait for autopsy results for 2-year-old Harley Williams.

The little girl was found unresponsive in an Ocean View home with burns all over her body.

In previous hearings, prosecutors said her skin was falling off and she had seizures before dying at the hospital.

Love’s defense was granted a psychological evaluation by the judge.

Both are expected back in court in September.

