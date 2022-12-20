2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a four pack of tickets to the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center January 13-15, 2023.

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, January 2, 2023 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, January 6, 2023

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, January 6, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center (TOTAL ARV: $50.) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on or around Friday, JANUARY 6, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.