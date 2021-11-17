Christmas Town sweepstakes

The most wonderful time of the year is bigger and brighter at Busch Gardens Christmas Town!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The most wonderful time of the year is bigger and brighter at Busch Gardens Christmas Town! The World's Most Beautiful Theme Park will once again be transformed with over 10 million twinkling lights, and you and your family can enjoy Christmas Town classics such as Santa's Workshop, the Christmas Town Express, and 'Twas that Night ice skating show. Don't miss this chance to win tickets for your family!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, November 29, 2021, and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday December 3, 2021.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, December 3, 2021, after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg VA 23185. Tickets are valid through December 31 ,2021. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferable. (TOTAL ARV: $260 per winner.) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, December 3, 2021, after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.