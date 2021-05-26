Busch Gardens Kids' Weekends sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win tickets for your family!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — ENTER BY FRIDAY, JUNE 4 for a chance to win tickets and join all your favorite Sesame Street® friends for a fun-filled celebration during Busch Gardens’ Kids Weekends. Families can enjoy exclusive activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including dance parties, games, Storytime, crafts and an ALL-NEW flower maze. Kids are also invited to create art for the park’s Sunny Days Mural. Experience a first coaster ride on Grover’s Alpine Express, sing along to Let’s Play Together and snap a family photo in 1-2-3 Smile with Me! The event takes place at the park’s Sesame Street® Forest of Fun™ with different themes and featured Sesame Street® characters each weekend, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from June 4-20, 2021.

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, May 31, 2021 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, June 4, 2021

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, June 4, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg (1 Busch Gardens Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23185). Tickets are valid during Kids’ Weekends June 4 – June 20, 2021 (TOTAL ARV: $260.) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, June 4, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.