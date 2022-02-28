Busch Gardens St. Patrick's Day Celebration Sweepstakes

Win 4 tickets to Busch Gardens and celebrate St. Patrick's Day

You can win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens St. Patrick's Day Celebration?

Stroll through the park’s decorated villages filled with your favorite rides, coasters, family-friendly fun and authentic live entertainment, including a new Irish rock band, performances by local dance schools, and more.

1) Enter by visiting 13newsnow.com/sweepstakes, complete the entry form, and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, February 28, 2022, and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, March 4, 2022, after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) Winner will receive four (4) tickets to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, One (1) Parking Pass, four (4) meal tickets, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd., Williamsburg VA 23185. Tickets are valid March 7, 2022 – March 27, 2022. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $450 per winner).

Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, March 4, 2022, after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.