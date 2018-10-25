Packed with power, agility and martial arts mastery, the Chinese Warriors of Peking deliver a high-intensity evening filled with breathtaking acrobatics, set during the Ming Dynasty. Don't miss this chance to win tickets to the one-of-a-kind show, when it comes to The American Theatre!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29 to 3 p.m. Friday, November 2, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for two winners (2 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, November 2 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, October 29, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, November 2, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, November 2, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is Two (2) winners will each receive two (2) tickets for the Chinese Warriors of Peking performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Friday November 9, 2018 at 8:00p.m. E.T. Tickets are Section Rear, Row S, Seats 7-10. (ARV: $128 per winner)

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Friday, November 2, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

© 2018 WVEC