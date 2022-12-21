Cirque du Soleil Corteo Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a VIP Package for 4 to Cirque du Soleil Corteo at the Norfolk Scope Arena

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, January 9, 2023 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, January 13, 2023

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, January 13, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive four (4) premium seating tickets to Cirque du Soleil Corteo at on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Scope Arena, and a backstage tour for four (4) including a cast meet and greet that will take place after the show. Tickets are only valid for January 27, 2023 show. (TOTAL ARV: $344) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on or around Friday, JANUARY 13, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.