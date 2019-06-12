NORFOLK, Va. — Cirque Du Soleil is making a stop in Norfolk to perform OVA! OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives! Don't miss this chance to win tickets for you and your family!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday December 9, 2019 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday December 13, 2019.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, December 13, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will each receive four (4) tickets for the Ovo by Cirque Du Soleil performance at the Scope Arena, 201 E. Brambleton Ave, Norfolk VA 23510, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:30p.m. E.T. Tickets are for Section 211, Row F, Seats 3-6. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $356 per winner) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, December 13, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

