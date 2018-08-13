This is your chance to win tickets the first Commonwealth Coastal Classic! The event will host an impressive variety of chefs’ tables, Virginia wines, spirits, craft beers and ciders for tasting, original artisan works for sale, chef and lifestyle demonstrations, live music by The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail Tour, and more.

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 24, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for eleven winners (11 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, August 24 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, June 18, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, August 24, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, August 24, 2018 after 8:01 p.m.. Prize is Eleven (11) winners will each receive two (2) General Admission tickets for the Commonwealth Coastal Classic at Town Point Park, 101 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510, on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 12pm E.T. to 5pm E.T. Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $150).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Friday, August 24, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

