This is a chance for you, and a friend, to go to the 52nd CMA Awards! One winner will win a flight to Nashville, hotel stay, tickets to the CMA Awards, and more!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, October 15, you can enter for a chance to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winner (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Monday, September 14 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, October 1, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, October 15, 2018. Prize can be won on Monday, October 15, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is One (1) Winner will receive two (2) tickets to the 52nd annual CMA Awards ceremony and broadcast at the Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203) on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Nashville, TN, double-occupancy hotel accommodations at Gaylord Opryland Resort (2800 Opryland Dr., Nashville, TN 37214)for two nights, check in on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 (4:00pm C.T.) and checkout Thursday, November 15, 2018 (11:00am C.T.). Airfare for two passengers leaving from Norfolk International airport (2200 Norview Ave, Norfolk, VA 23518) on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 traveling to Nashville International airport (1 Terminal Dr., Nashville, TN 37214) and returning on Thursday, November 15, 2018, two tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203), and a CMA Awards gift bag. (ARV: $2763 per prize). Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Monday, October 15, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

© 2018 WVEC