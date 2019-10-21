HAMPTON, Va. — Get in the action at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventure in the all new Extra Magic Zone. Premium seats in the Extra Magic Zone offer VIP views and special access to the Disney On Ice magic. Magical surprises can happen at any time in the Extra Magic Zone. Disney On Ice Presents: Road Trip Adventures is coming to Hampton Coliseum, and you could win a set of tickets!

ENTER BELOW

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, October 21, 2019 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, October 25, 2019.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, October 25, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 pm E.T. at The Hampton Coliseum located at 1000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, VA 23666. Seats are for the Extra Magic Zone, arena Level G, Row 7, Seats 13-16. Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $280) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, October 25, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Click here for official rules.