H2OBX Sweepstakes

Watch 13News Now Daybreak for a chance to win tickets!

POWELLS POINT, N.C. — Watch Daybreak on 13News Now for a chance to win four tickets to H2OBX Waterpark! Each weekday, now through July 16, listen for the word of the day between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Before that day is over, come back to this page and submit for the prize drawing.

Don’t miss this chance to win and make a splash and some new memories with your family this summer!

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, July 12 – Friday, July 16, and listen for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 am E.T. on Monday, July 12, 2021, and ends at 11:59 pm E.T. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

4) Prizes can be won on or around Friday, July 16, 2021 after 11:59 p.m. E.T.

5) Five (5) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to H2OBX Waterpark (8526 Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, NC 27966). Prize is valid through the end of the 2021 season, ending on September 19, 2021. Prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash value. Approximate retail value: $120 per prize.

Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes.

6) Winners will be selected on or around Friday, July 16, 2021 via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.