Harlem Globetrotters Sweepstakes

Here's your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters

You can win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game tour. Spread Game. It’s what the Harlem Globetrotters do best. Basketball wizardry. Ankle breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, new drip. Do they dunk? The Globetrotters rattle the rim with soul. Oh yeah….it’s time. It’s time to laugh so hard that your stomach hurts during this show.

1) Enter by visiting 13newsnow.com/sweepstakes, complete entry form, and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, March 7, 2022, and ends at 3:00 pm E.T. on Friday, March 11, 2022

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, March 11, 2022, after 3:01 pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive 4 (four) player Meet & Greets and four (4) tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters 7 pm performance on Saturday, March 26 2022 at Chartway Arena (4320 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23529). Tickets are for Section: Floor 2 Seats B 28-31. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $240 per winner)

Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, March 11, 2022 after 3:01 pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.