WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's not Halloween in Virginia without Howl-O-Scream! We're giving away 4 tickets for a luck winner and their friends to go out for a good scare this season!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, September 16, 2019and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, September 20, 2019

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, September 20, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Tickets are valid at Busch Gardens Williamsburg through Sunday, October 27, 2019 on any regularly scheduled operating day. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $347 per winner) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, September 20, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Click here for official rules.