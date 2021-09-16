Jonas Brothers sweepstakes

You could win a pair of tickets to see the Jonas Brothers perform in Virginia Beach!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, September 20, 2021 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, September 24, 2021

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, September 24, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive 2 (two) tickets to the Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour performance on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (3550 Cellar Door Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23456). Tickets are for the 5th (fifth) row. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $500 per winner)

Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, September 24, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.