HAMPTON, Va. — The Ladysmith Black Mambazo is celebrating 50 years as “South Africa’s cultural ambassador to the world”, and they're coming to The American Theatre! Don't miss this chance to see them perform some of the most sought-after music in the industry!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 28 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 1, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for two winners (2 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 1 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 28, 2019 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Prize can be won on Friday, December 28, 2019 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is Two (2) winners will each receive two (2) tickets for the Ladysmith Black Mambazo performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 8:00p.m. E.T. Tickets are Section Rear, Row S, Seats 7-10. (ARV: $128 per winner) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be selected on Friday, February 1, 2019 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be selected on Friday February 1, 2018 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.







Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.