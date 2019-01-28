VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Do you need to get something special for your Valentine (or yourself)? Don't miss this chance to win a $500 gift card to Madison Jewelers.

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features tab on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Saturday February 2, 2019 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Thursday February 7, 2019.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday February 8, 2019 after 6:00 a.m. E.T.

5) Five (5) winners will each receive one (1) Five Hundred Dollar ($500) Madison Jewelers Gift Card redeemable at Madison Jewelers (5304 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464). Gift cards are valid through February 28, 2020. Gift cards are not redeemable for cash. (Total ARV: $500 per winner). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6) Winners will be selected on Thursday February 7, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be announced on 13News Now Daybreak on Friday February 8, 2019.

7)There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Sweepstakes rules.

Mobile users click here.