NORFOLK, Va. — One of broadway's biggest shows is coming to Norfolk, and we've got tickets to give away! Don't miss this chance for you and a friend to see Hamilton!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 am E.T. on Monday, November 18, 2019 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

4) Prizes can be won on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) Five (5) winners will each receive two (2) tickets to the performance of “Hamilton” at Chrysler Hall (215 St Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23510) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. Seats are Section LCBALC, Row F, Seats 38 – 45 and Section LCBALC, Row B, Seats 46-47.. Prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash value. Transportation, taxes and all other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. (ARV: $350 per winner)Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be announced on 13News Now Daybreak on Thursday, November 21 – 22.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Click here for official rules.