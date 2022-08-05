ODU 2022 Season Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a pair of 2022 ODU Football Season Tickets

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, August 15, 2022 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, August 19, 2022

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, August 19, 2022 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive a voucher redeemable for two (2) Old Dominion University (ODU) Football season tickets for the 2022 season. Voucher may be redeemed starting on August 19, 2022 by presenting it at the ODU Box Office. Tickets are only valid for section E206 or E207, depending on availability. (TOTAL ARV: $300.) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on or around Friday, August 19, 2022 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.