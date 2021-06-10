ODU Football sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a pair of season tickets and watch the Monarchs from sideline seats!

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU football is back and you could win a pair of season tickets! Enter for a chance to be on the sidelines when the Monarchs bring back the roar.

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features section on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, June 14, 2021 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Friday, June 18, 2021

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, June 18, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive a voucher redeemable for two (2) Old Dominion University (ODU) Football season tickets for the 2021 season. Voucher may be redeemed starting on August 1, 2021 by presenting it at the ODU Box Office. Tickets are only valid for section E206 or E207, depending on availability. (TOTAL ARV: $300.) Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on or around Friday, June 18, 2021 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.